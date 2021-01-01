 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert