This evening in Statesville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
