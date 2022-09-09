Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.