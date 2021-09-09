Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until THU 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC
