Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until THU 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

