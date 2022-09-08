Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Statesville, NC
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
