Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.