Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

