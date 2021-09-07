Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.