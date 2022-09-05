Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degr…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Scattered showe…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees to…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Statesville …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is modera…