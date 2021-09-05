The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 32% chance of rain …
This evening in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high te…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's foreca…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepa…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. …
For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Fri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…