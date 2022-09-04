Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.