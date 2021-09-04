Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.