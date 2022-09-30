Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Statesville, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
