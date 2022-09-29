Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
