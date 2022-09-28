Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.