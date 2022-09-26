Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.