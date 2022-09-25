Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.