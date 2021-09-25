Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a fair…
This evening in Statesville: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot d…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. T…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. States…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperat…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It look…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…