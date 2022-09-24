Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Statesville, NC

It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.