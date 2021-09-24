Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.