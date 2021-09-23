Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
