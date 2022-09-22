Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skie…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can ex…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degr…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very …