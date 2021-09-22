It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Statesville, NC
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
