Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Statesville, NC
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
