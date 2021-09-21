 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

