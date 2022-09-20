The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Statesville, NC
