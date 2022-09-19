Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
