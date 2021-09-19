Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.