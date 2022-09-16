Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. How likely is it tha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshi…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 60F. Winds…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. I…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshin…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very …