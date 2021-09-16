Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.