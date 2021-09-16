Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees to…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.