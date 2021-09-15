Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.