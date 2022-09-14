 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

