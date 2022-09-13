 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

