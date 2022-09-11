Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.