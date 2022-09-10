Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.