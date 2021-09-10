The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and c…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high te…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and var…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 de…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.