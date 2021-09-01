The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 32% chance of rain …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…