Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC
