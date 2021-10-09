Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The for…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% c…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low around 65F. Winds li…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and va…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Statesville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light …