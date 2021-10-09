 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert