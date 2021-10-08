 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

