Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low around 65F. Winds li…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% c…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The for…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…