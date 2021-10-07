 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

