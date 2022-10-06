It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sh…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorr…
Statesville's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 25 t…
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.