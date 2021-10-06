 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

