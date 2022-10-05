Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.