Statesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Part…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sh…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorr…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low…
Statesville's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 25 t…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Statesvil…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.