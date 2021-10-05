 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert