Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.