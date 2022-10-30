Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.