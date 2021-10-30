Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Statesville, NC
