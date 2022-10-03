Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.