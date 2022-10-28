Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Statesville, NC
