Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC
