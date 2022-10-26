Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.