 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert